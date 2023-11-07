Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Case against teenagers accused of murdering Michael Kerr in Nowra CBD labelled 'strong'

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 8 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The case against a trio accused of fatally stabbing a man in the Nowra CBD has been described as "strong" as prosecutors continue to examine a years' worth of evidence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.