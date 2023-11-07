Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Free

Optus outage affects Illawarra, national customers

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated November 8 2023 - 11:52am, first published 6:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Hospital and Wollongong Private Hospital (insets) with an Optus stores. File pictures by Illawarra Mercury (main) Mark Baker
Wollongong Hospital and Wollongong Private Hospital (insets) with an Optus stores. File pictures by Illawarra Mercury (main) Mark Baker

Phone lines at Wollongong's public and private hospitals have been affected by a nationwide Optus outage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.