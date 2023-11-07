Phone lines at Wollongong's public and private hospitals have been affected by a nationwide Optus outage.
Optus customers are unable to make calls or use the internet due to the outage.
Triple-0 emergency calls will not work from an Optus fixed landline telephone, but mobile calls to triple-0 will work if another carrier is available, Optus confirmed.
The Wollongong hospitals are among millions of businesses and customers affected since the "network fault" first stared around 4am on Wednesday, November 8.
All phones lines are down at Wollongong Private Hospital, with customers advised to contact the facility through their website's contact form.
Some phone lines are down at Wollongong Hospital (public), the Mercury understands. Bulli Hospital's Urgent Care Centre and Shellharbour Hospital are unaffected.
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District and NSW Health declined to comment on whether the outage had caused delays or cancellations of planned procedures and surgeries, or Hospital in the Home, and Telehealth services.
Health authorities also declined to comment on whether it was currently able to accept EFTPOS/credit card payments.
A statement issued by Wollongong Private Hospital's operator, Ramsay Health, said surgeries and procedures will go ahead as planned.
"Patients should attend appointments as scheduled. If they have questions, best to contact us via our website," the statement said.
In a statement, NSW Health said maintaining patient care and safety remains its highest priority.
"NSW Health continues to investigate the situation and is taking steps to minimise disruption to services where required," it stated.
While train interruptions were reported in Melbourne due to the outage, there are no delays in the Illawarra.
A statement on the telecommunications giant's website said it was aware of the issue.
"Our engineers are currently investigating a network fault that is impacting Optus mobile and fixed customers in this area," the statement said.
On social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, Optus said: "We understand connectivity is important and apologise for any inconvenience cause".
The national triple-0 number has not been affected by the outage.
More to come.
