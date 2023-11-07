A unique opportunity to own a village, of sorts, has arisen in the Shoalhaven. And with it comes a bounty of options and ideas.
The Jindyandy Mill Estate in Pyree, 90km south of Wollongong, is on the market for the first time in more than 20 years, with the property embracing the past while offering plenty of opportunities into the future.
The property sits on more than three hectares of land, with the centrepiece the historic Jindyandy Mill, built in the 1830s by Alexander Berry's convicts as a grain mill providing flour to Sydney.
It is now a key part of the property's creative and artistic focus that makes it a popular attraction with tourists.
The historic mill is now a rustic marketplace comprising four separate and distinct shops and a country-style cafe seamlessly intertwined with the surrounding gardens.
Commercial spaces on the property are home to Junk and Disorderly Antiques, Past and Present Vintage, The Mill Marketplace, Greendale's Cafe, I'm in Heaven lollies, toys and gifts, and a hairdresser.
There are also residential buildings on the property including the Jindyandy residence - a refined weatherboard home, with two bedrooms, a study, multiple sunrooms, front and rear patios, a welcoming fireplace and a shed.
There are also two alpine-style cottages, each featuring two bedrooms, massive windows and balconies, including the main loft-style bedroom with spa ensuites.
Selling agent Jane Zwar of Belle Property Berry said the cottages were tenanted, but in the past had been used for holiday rental and recorded good returns.
"It you were to holiday let those you'd probably do quite well," she said.
While the option was there to simply leave the property as is, with the current owner even happy to consider staying on and running the lolly shop, Ms Zwar said there had been strong interest from potential buyers bringing a range of ideas and visions.
"We think it would make a fantastic brewery or distillery," she said.
"You've got your accommodation there, we see the mill building as being a perfect retail space for a distillery, and you've got big working sheds out there as well.
"So you've got the infrastructure and it is such a great destination," Ms Zwar said.
Another option was to turn the property into a wedding venue.
"The mill itself is really beautiful on the inside, and would be perfect for that," she said.
The property at 719 Greenwell Point Rd, Pyree, is located just east of Nowra on the way to key coastal locations including Greenwell Point, Culburra Beach, Callala Bay and Beach and Currarong.
It is being sold via expressions of interest above $6 million.
