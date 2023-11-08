Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 1993: Child sex abuse allegations see Wollongong priest resign

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
November 8 2023 - 12:00pm
Peter Comensoli (right) photographed outside court in 1994 during his case dealing with the sexual abuse of two altar boys.
Peter Comensoli (right) photographed outside court in 1994 during his case dealing with the sexual abuse of two altar boys.
Looking back at November 9, 1993

The Catholic priest at the centre of allegations of the sexual abuse of boys resigned his position at St Brigid's, Gwynneville.

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

