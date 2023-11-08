Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong City SLSC pays tribute to its Australian and world champions

Agron Latifi
Agron Latifi
Updated November 8 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 1:45pm
Milton Stepanovski, Warren Green, Isabella Evans and Kim Hannington are part off Wollongong City Surf Life Saving Club's 50 Australian and world champions who will receive framed surf caps inscribed with individualised championship numbers. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
A special honour awaits Wollongong City Surf Life Saving Club's 50 Australian and world champions.

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

