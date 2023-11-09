The ultimate entertainer

Feature Property
Bed 6 | Bath 3 | Car 6
Grand proportions, state-of-the-art finishes and a unique floorplan combine to deliver this spectacular Mangerton home.
Featuring more than 300 square metres of internal luxury living, it includes a self-contained two-bedroom flat that is perfect for the growing family or guest accommodation.
Occupying an unusually generous parcel of land of approximately 1000 square metres, this home perfectly joins contemporary flair with a peaceful landscape to create a house that feels like home.
Acting as the social heart of the home is a striking living/dining space with polished concrete floors, that effortlessly flows to the outdoor entertaining area with wood-fired oven and heated mineral pool.
Accommodation comprises six spacious bedrooms, including an oversized main suite with stunning views of Mount Keira and an en suite which takes luxury to another level.
On the ground floor lies an exceptional four-car garage, fully insulated cinema and grand wine cellar.
The self-contained flat is also conveniently located on the ground floor, with internal and external access allowing the option of combined or independent living.
Conveniently located a short drive to Wollongong CBD, a five-minute drive to the beach and 200m to TIGs and primary schools.
