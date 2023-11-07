Luxury lifestyle in an ideal coastal setting

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Designed with resort-style living in mind, this Gerringong home embraces its spectacular location and the natural beauty of the coastline.
Greg Crumpton from Stone Real Estate said it features timeless architecture and a strong use of stone, timber and glass.
"It has the warmth and cosiness of a chalet yet its beautifully peaceful living spaces and outdoor areas make you feel like you are on holidays at a first-class resort," Greg said.
The impressive open plan main level has a colourful and modern stone kitchen, serene dining, a fabulous lounge and study nook all opening to a sunkissed balcony and embracing views over Werri Beach, the headland reserve, the green hills and township of Gerringong.
The lower level can be totally separate if you wish and has previously been a fantastic, well-known holiday accommodation option, or it could be used for the in-laws.
This stunning area of the home hosts a main bedroom, comfy lounge room, light and airy kitchenette as well as a dining and family room with stacker doors that open to the glorious 15m lap pool, cabana and the tropical style gardens.
"This retreat has been created to optimise the backdrop of the breathtaking views," Greg said.
"It offers incredible 180 degree views of the ocean, Werri Beach, the amazing hinterland and the twinkling night lights of the town of Gerringong."
All four bedrooms in the house have beautiful views with two of them opening to a sunny balcony. The main bedroom also has a designer en suite with feature bath.
Additional highlights include lush stone, north coast hardwood floors, high raked ceilings, tropical vibes and an oversized double garage with workshop.
"Residents will enjoy an incredible lifestyle being able to walk to the beach or the two natural ocean pools for a swim," Greg said.
"It's also just a level stroll to restaurants, cafes, boutique shops and is located opposite the headland reserve."
This gorgeous home offers a relaxed, peaceful lifestyle and plenty of entertaining spaces for when friends and family come to visit, whether it's on the balcony enjoying the view or by the impressive swimming pool.
"You need to arrange an inspection to fully understand what the owners have created here and to see the endless enjoyment this home will bring," Greg said.
