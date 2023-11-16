A listing dubbed "Kiama's ultimate penthouse apartment" is on the market, with a $5 million price guide.
If the listing achieves its guide it will also smash the sought-after suburb's sale price record for an apartment.
The penthouse, located in the Bluewater complex, incorporates the entire top floor plus the prime positioned third floor of the apartment block.
The four-bedroom, 424 square metre apartment is located at 21/9 Bong Bong Street, Kiama and boasts 270-degree views over Kiama's main beach, parkland, coastline and rural escarpment.
It's being marketed as "Kiama's ultimate penthouse apartment".
Selling agent, Steve Pryor from Raine & Horne Kiama said the home's $5 million price guide was due to its size, views and privacy.
"There's nothing else that's been offered with this size in Kiama, which is why it's so attractive," he said.
"And the fact it runs over two floors is unusual, but great as well. The other floor is basically its own private lounge room, bar, main bedroom, and it's got large wraparound balconies on the front and back.
"It's basically a house-sized apartment, which we don't usually get in Kiama."
According to CoreLogic records, the current sale price record for a unit in Kiama is $4 million, set in 2020.
Other features of the listing at 21/9 Bong Bong Street include an expansive main bedroom incorporating full length walk-through robe and oversized ensuite bathroom with freestanding copper bathtub.
The kitchen features stone waterfall benchtops, multiple integrated fridges and separate wine fridge, and separate walk-in-pantry.
There's also high ceilings, wide timber flooring, and floor-to-ceiling, high grade external glass doors and viewing windows.
Mr Pryor said the penthouse was about six years old, and had been the Sydney-based developer's own apartment.
"He basically designed the apartment block from the top down; designed the block around his apartment," Mr Pryor said.
Mr Pryor said the apartment had been a part-time residence for the owner, who was now moving out of the area.
"It's very private. It backs on to the church grounds on the north, and it overlooks the oval which overlooks the main beach on the south. It's really private for an apartment."
Mr Pryor said there had been early local and Sydney-based interest in the property.
On the flipside, making headlines recently was an apartment in Kiama that recently sold for just $315,000.
The studio apartment at 317/2 Minnamurra Street, Kiama is located within the Sebel Harbourside complex.
The one-bedder features a built-in wardrobe, modern bathroom, and a lounge and dining area which extends on to the balcony.
But there is a catch behind the bargain deal - the new owners can only live in it for six weeks a year.
Selling agent, Abbey Murphy from First National Coast and Country said the serviced apartments were restricted by holiday zoning, which meant they could only be owner-occupied for 42 days in a 12-month period.
