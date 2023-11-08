Illawarra Mercury
NSW Pride book spot in Hockey One men's league finals with gutsy win over Tasmania Tigers

By Tony de Souza
November 8 2023 - 1:30pm
Jack Hayes, pictured here playing for the state's indoor hockey team, was a huge inclusion for NSW Pride on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean
Jack Hayes, pictured here playing for the state's indoor hockey team, was a huge inclusion for NSW Pride on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean

The NSW Pride men's team assured themselves of a Hockey One finals place, beating the Tasmania Tigers in a close shootout after drawing 1-1 at full time in the fifth round of the league last Saturday.

