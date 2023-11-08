Illawarra Mercurysport
Sam Froling says players must turn struggling Illawarra Hawks fortunes around

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated November 8 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 3:34pm
Sam Froling playing for the Illawarra Hawks against Sydney Kings at WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday, November 3. Picture by Anna Warr
Sam Froling playing for the Illawarra Hawks against Sydney Kings at WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday, November 3. Picture by Anna Warr

Illawarra Hawks captain Sam Froling said it was up to the players to turn around the struggling NBL club's fortunes.

'It's on us': Hawks captain says onus is on the players to get the club's season back on track
The Hawks head to Cairns to play the Taipans on Saturday
