Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Warrawong Community Forum seeking Christmas hamper donations

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
November 9 2023 - 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrawong Residents Forum manager Ash Castro with some of the items he hopes to fill Christmas hampers with. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Warrawong Residents Forum manager Ash Castro with some of the items he hopes to fill Christmas hampers with. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A community organisation in Warrawong is calling for help to make this Christmas - its last in the existing community centre - a memorable one for the people it serves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.