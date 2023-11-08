Illawarra Mercury
Dapto man Jose Noronha pleads guilty to sexually touching five girls

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 8 2023 - 8:45pm, first published 7:44pm
Dapto man, 67, admits to repeated sexual abuse of young girls
Dapto man, 67, admits to repeated sexual abuse of young girls

An elderly Dapto man who abused five young girls over the course of nine years will await his punishment from behind bars after he admitted to his sickening crimes.

