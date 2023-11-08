Dapto man, 67, admits to repeated sexual abuse of young girls

An elderly Dapto man who abused five young girls over the course of nine years will await his punishment from behind bars after he admitted to his sickening crimes.
Jose Noronha dialled into Wollongong Local Court from Goulburn Correctional Centre on Wednesday and wept as the magistrate read out details of his matter.
The 67-year-old, wearing prison greens, pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting a child under 16, sexually touching a child between 10 and 16, and three counts of sexually touching a child under 10.
Thirteen charges were withdrawn.
"Do you understand what you've pleaded to?" Magistrate Les Gabbutt asked Noronha, to which he quietly replied "yes".
Tendered court documents state Noronha's offending against five girls when they were aged between six and 13 spanned across 2013 to 2022.
One of the victims disclosed to her parents that Noronha had touched her for many years.
Her father then confronted Noronha saying if he didn't hand himself in, he would report the matter to police.
Noronha presented himself to Wollongong police station in September 2022 and was arrested after he came clean. He has remained behind bars since.
Detectives arranged to interview the five victims, in which one disclosed that Noronha's offending left her feeling "extremely uncomfortable" and "repulsed".
One girl detailed three incidents when Noronha stroked her chest and upper thigh.
The two other instances happened between 2019 and 2020, including when Noronha stroked her chest before putting his hand on top of her underwear.
"I shoved him and I ran," she told detectives.
Two other victims disclosed that Noronha had picked them up and placed them on his lap before he touched their genital area.
One victim said Noronha made a "slurping sound with his lips" and that he went "all happy" after he touched her.
Two victims disclosed Noronha had given them money after an incident where he touched their genital area.
In a police interview, Noronha denied gaining sexual gratification from touching the victims, however, he admitted his actions were wrong.
"I don't know if I understood what I was doing," he said.
"We would sit together and play then I started touching them ... I couldn't help it."
Apprehended violence orders were fixed for five years to protect each of the victims.
Noronha will receive his sentence date at Wollongong District Court on November 24.
