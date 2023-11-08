iAccerelate's RISE program has won the a prestigious award at an international program highlighting sustainability in academia.
The bushfire resilience program, delivered to entrepreneurs and business-owners on the South Coast has supported 90 businesses to create 300 jobs.
The program won the Benefitting Soceity award at the GReen Gown Awards Australiasia.
The awards program recognises sustainability initaitives in higher education.
Rebecca Duldig, Acting Director of iAccelerate, said it was an honour to have received the Benefitting Society award by Green Gown Awards Australasia.
"We are so proud of our team, which continues to deliver real impact and positive change in the regions, championing responsible innovation and sustainable growth. To truly lift up our community through entrepreneurship, we must link with our regional and rural entrepreneurs to expand our innovation ecosystem."
The program recently received $455,000 from the NSW government to continue the work that it has done so far, and future iterations will have a particular focus on fisheries and aquaculture, advanced manufacturing, circularity, ecotourism, and high-quality food production sectors.
