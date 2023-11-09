Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Lebanese charcoal chicken restaurant looks to expand into Wollongong

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 9 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A look inside the proposed charcoal chicken restaurant a Sydney-based business is hoping to set up in Wollongong.
A look inside the proposed charcoal chicken restaurant a Sydney-based business is hoping to set up in Wollongong.

A Sydney Lebanese charcoal chicken restaurant is looking to expand into the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.