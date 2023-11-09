More hotel rooms for Shellharbour city centre

Four years after its approval a hotel in Shellharbour city still hasn't been built - but the developer now wants to put in more rooms.
In 2019 Shellharbour City Council approved the three-storey hotel for the vacant site on Memorial Drive next to the Central Hotel and opposite the cinema complex.
That included 32 hotel suites, three commercial spaces, basement parking and a rooftop bar and restaurant.
However, plans have changed and the developer now wants to scrap the bar and restaurant, replacing it with a further 12 hotel suites.
The change would take the number of rooms to 43, while the height of the building will be reduced by 1.4 metres due to alterations to the roof of the building.
The change would boost the hotel capacity by 27 visitors to a total of 97 visitors if all rooms were occupied.
The statement of environmental effects noted that Tourism Shellharbour had identified a lack of quality accommodation in the city, which was affecting tourism numbers.
"Professionally operated tourist accommodation facilities are limited within the Shellharbour area," the document stated.
"The additional 12 rooms proposed will therefore contribute in a positive manner to the local tourism industry."
No extra parking spaces will be provided on site.
"The proposed 12 additional accommodation rooms will generate the need for additional parking," the statement of environmental effects said.
"This cannot be provided for on-site. In this regard, it is proposed to pay developer contributions to the council in lieu of providing parking spaces on site."
The revised development application is on public exhibition until November 20.
