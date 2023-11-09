Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

More hotel rooms for Shellharbour city centre

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 9 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four years after its approval a hotel in Shellharbour city still hasn't been built - but the developer now wants to put in more rooms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.