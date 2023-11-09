Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Light Railway celebrates historic 100th anniversary

Updated November 9 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:40pm
The Burra, in all its guises across the years. Pictures supplied
Train fans rejoice - a 100th anniversary will be celebrated at Albion Park Rail this weekend.

