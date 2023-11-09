Train fans rejoice - a 100th anniversary will be celebrated at Albion Park Rail this weekend.
The Burra, as she is affectionately known, will be celebrated at a fun day at the Illawarra Light Railway on Sunday, November 10, between 10am and 2pm.
One man who has worked up close with the much-loved Burra is the railway's treasurer, Brad Johns.
"I've had the pleasure to work with a great team of volunteers over the years and repaint it both in 1995 and 2023," Mr Johns said.
"I've also had the pleasure to drive and fire Burra when it's in operation."
Mr Johns paid tribute to the museum volunteers who helped the Burra steam again - bringing her back to life so she can now celebrate her 100th anniversary.
"The mateship at our museum is unreal as we share the common goal, and that is to see the museum operate and see many families attend as every kid wants to see the steam train in operation, as every child dreams of being a train driver," Mr Johns said.
Burra has great history as it was first ordered by the Corrimal Colliery operations manager, W.E Jones, in May 1923, arriving in Australia in November, 1923.
It operated at Corrimal until 1965 and was transported to AI&S Port Kembla for display before being donated to the museum in 1978.
Burra arrived at the Albion Park Museum on December 1, 1978, before restoration work began in 1980.
The train's boiler was first steamed after its repairs on December 7, 1994, and, after further work, the Burra was welcomed into service at Albion Park on October 8, 1995.
In the lead-up to Burra's 100th birthday, a grant helped build the Burra a new water tank. It also was repainted.
On Sunday the celebrations will include a cake and an acknowledgement of the Burra's longevity plus steam and miniature train rides, car displays and a display of historical farm machinery.
For more information check out the Illawarra Light Railway Museum.
