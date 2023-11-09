Kye Rowles will have dreams of playing at a second FIFA World Cup after being selected in the latest Socceroos squad.
Australian head coach Graham Arnold on Thursday named their 23-man squad - including the Illawarra-born Rowles - for their first two qualifiers for the 2026 Cup in Canada. The Socceroos will take on Bangladesh in Melbourne on November 16 before travelling to Kuwait to face Palestine five days later.
This month's matches will begin a 16-game process for the Socceroos to book a place at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final rounds. If successful, Rowles - who plays for Scottish club Hearts of Midlothian - has the chance to play at his second Cup, after representing Australia at the 2022 tournament.
"We've had the opportunity to test ourselves against some of world football's best in the last six months, and our performances have shown just how effective we can be, learning a lot along the way," Arnold said.
"It was a chance to grow as a group, providing opportunities to younger players in preparation for the start of the 2026 World Cup qualification cycle. Those performances have not only shown what we're capable of, but reinforced a strong belief within this group as we begin an extremely important period.
"It's important that we build and maintain a momentum that will see us be successful throughout this campaign and beyond."
Keanu Baccus, Aziz Behich, Brandon Borrello, Jordy Bos, Martin Boyle, Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Mitchell Duke, Joe Gauci, Craig Goodwin, Jackson Irvine, Massimo Luongo, Jamie Maclaren, Ashley Maynard- Brewer, Connor Metcalfe, Lewis Miller, Aiden O'Neill, Kye Rowles, Mathew Ryan, Sam Silvera, Harry Souttar, Ryan Strain and Kusini Yengi.
