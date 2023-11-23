Woonona crepe house Saltie Dog pounces on Wollongong Central expansion

Does Wollongong hanker for the humble crepe?
A new city centre foray is banking on it.
Borne out of a food truck in an East Corrimal backyard earlier this year, crepe purveyors Saltie Dog this week expanded into a purpose-built commercial kitchen in Wollongong Central's food court.
The new creperie is a joint venture between Saltie Dog's founder Lena Zakharova and her partner, Illawarra identity Leigh Stewart.
Ms Zakharova, who didn't speak English when she arrived in Australia in 2014, having fled the Russo-Ukraine war, began trading from Mr Stewart's East Corrimal backyard in April.
Mr Stewart said he followed his stomach when opting to go into business as a couple.
"Lena wasn't sure about crepes, but I said 'seriously, you make these crepes that are to die for, why don't you put it in a shop?'," said Mr Stewart, a former real estate agent associated with multiple local fundraising endeavours over the years.
"She's come to Australia with no English and a newborn and - through hard work and taking a bit of a risk and an opportunity - started her own business in a new country. She should be really proud.
"Since then we've gone to most crepe places in Australia. I looked at their systems and pulled it all together.
"I said, 'why don't we bring crepes back to Wollongong?'."
Mr Stewart believes crepes have held a special place in Wollongong's collective stomach since the days of Southern Crepes, which became a local institution over 22 years before vacating, in 2005, the space now occupied by another beloved noshery, Chico's.
The Saltie Dog menu will pay homage to Southern Crepes' recently deceased founder, Peter Farthing, with a crepe to be named in his honour.
Mr Stewart said the food court setup allowed for a better crepe-eating experience than the food truck - which continues to operate - can allow.
"To do a crepe properly, you do need to sit down and have your cream, ice cream and cutlery and salad," he said.
"Everything's made here fresh. Lena will cook the chicken here, saute the mushrooms here.
"One of the things about crepes is, you watch it happen. There's a mystique to them."
The Wollongong menu includes gluten-free options and is pitched as somewhat "healthy takeaway", albeit with Connoisseur ice cream-laced sweet options on offer.
Ms Zakharova, a mother-of-two, said she was thankful to supporters of her original food truck for helping the business reach new heights.
A third Saltie Dog is in planning for a Coledale site, which Mr Stewart will help operate with his three children.
