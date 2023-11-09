Illawarra Mercury
First-ever Wollongong heart symposium to bring cardiac experts together

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
November 10 2023 - 6:00am
Dr Ed Danson and Associate Professor Astin Lee, pictured here with patient Kaye Breakspear, are some of the doctors who will present at the conference. Picture by Adam McLean
Wollongong will host a state-wide heart conference this month, with local, national and international cardiac experts meeting about the latest treatments and cardiac research from the University of Wollongong

