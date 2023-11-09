First-ever Wollongong heart symposium to bring cardiac experts together

Wollongong will host a state-wide heart conference this month, with local, national and international cardiac experts meeting about the latest treatments and cardiac research from the University of Wollongong
Wollongong Private Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgeon Professor Adam El-Gamel said the inaugural Wollongong Heart Symposium being held on November 11-12 was designed to share important advances in cardiac care.
He said it would benefit local experts, their patients, and the next generation of health care providers in the region.
"The goal of the weekend is to share recent state-of-the-art treatment options associated with coronary artery disease and to establish a network with local academic faculty," he said.
Read more of the latest Illawarra medical research news:
"We hope this educational experience will help bring local cardiac care of coronary artery disease in line with best practice international management.
Head of cardiac services for the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District Associate Professor Astin Lee said the symposium had come together thanks to a strong collaboration between the health district and Wollongong Private Hospital in the delivery of cardiac services to the region.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase the advances that have been made in cardiac care within our region and we are excited to be partnering with The Cardiac Centre NSW and the University of Wollongong to present this symposium," he said.
Got any more great medical research stories? Contact kmcilwain@illawarramercury.com.au
UOW Vice Chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson said the event was a chance for leaders in cardiovascular health from around the world to share the latest research.
"UOW's health and medical research teams are investigating a broad range of cardiovascular considerations from post-operative nursing care, loneliness and frailty, dietary considerations and the latest advancements in surgical interventions," she said.
"It's exciting to see an international collaborative event such as this be held in Wollongong and I can't wait to see the innovative thinking and research that will be shared."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.