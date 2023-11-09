Eagle eyed Bulli locals with a well-trained palate may have noticed a few changes at their local coffee spot.
The beans in the grinder are now roasted by Padre, a specialty coffee outfit out of Melbourne, and a few new faces have appeared behind the espresso machine.
After being up for sale for over a year, the new owners have moved into Two Sisters Garage, and are preparing to put their own spin on the Bulli institution, while keeping what locals love in place.
Co-owners Dean Letic and Dylan Begbie stopped in for a coffee at the cafe while exploring a few other listings, and immediately fell in love with the premises.
"This was the one," Mr Letic said.
Later finding out the business was for sale, the pair brought in long-time friends and hospitality industry collaborators Veronica Ponce and her husband Richard to purchase the business.
For the past three months, the new owners have been getting a feel for how the cafe operates, while getting to know the regulars as well.
"We want to keep it the way it is, we just want to improve what's here," Mr Letic said.
Initially, the plan is to expand the cafe's takeaway offering, to enable locals and visitors to grab a coffee and something to eat and head down to the beach as the summer months kick in.
With a small kitchen in a heritage listed building, there won't be anything too radical, even reflect in the modest name change to Park Road Garage, but the owners say they want the focus to be on fresh and local ingredients.
"Increase the menu, increase the team, get a lot of locals involved [as] suppliers and staff," Mr Letic said.
"We see a lot of potential in the garden itself, we've already started to plant our own herbs and we want to go for seasonal menu changes."
Then, early next year, the plan is to re-open the front bar as a tap room, pouring local beers.
"We're in talks with [David Mason] from Principle Brewing," Mr Letic said.
Once open, the front bar would operate within the existing approvals for opening hours and licensing.
And while the food and beers might be local, Mrs Ponce is bringing an international eye to the coffee served up. Originally from coffee producing powerhouse Guatemala, working with roaster Padre, Mrs Ponce is passionate about customers knowing what is going into their daily brew.
"A lot of our customers are interested to learn more about where we are supplying our products from," she said.
While a coffee drinker's order might be their daily ritual, Mrs Ponce said there's a chance to share a bit more about what's in each cup.
"You have a very short opportunity to tell the story behind each cup of coffee."
