Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Two Sisters Garage to become Park Road Garage as new owners move in

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 9 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Letic, Dylan Begbie and Veronica Ponce at the recently purchased Park Road Garage, formerly Two Sisters Garage. Picture by Adam McLean
Dean Letic, Dylan Begbie and Veronica Ponce at the recently purchased Park Road Garage, formerly Two Sisters Garage. Picture by Adam McLean

Eagle eyed Bulli locals with a well-trained palate may have noticed a few changes at their local coffee spot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.