Cringila Lions add Josh Correia to their 2024 Illawarra Premier League squad

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
November 9 2023 - 9:15pm
Former Wollongong United player Josh Correia (left) battles for possession with Cringila's Andre Dias during last year's Premier League preliminary final. Picture by Robert Peet
Cringila has poached a second Wollongong United player in the space of 48 hours, with Josh Correia joining his good mate Kyah Jovanovski at the Lions den.

