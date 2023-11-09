Cringila has poached a second Wollongong United player in the space of 48 hours, with Josh Correia joining his good mate Kyah Jovanovski at the Lions den.
'Crini' on Thursday night announced that they had signed Correia for the 2024 Premier League campaign, as the Crehan Park club continues to prove active in the off-season season.
The signing comes just two days after the Lions signed Correia's clubmate Jovanovski for next year. The side is looking to go one step better after finishing second in the championship race and reaching the 2023 grand final.
Cringila has also retained a bulk of its core talent, including captain and this year's George Naylor Medallist Peter Simonoski, Michael Mendes, Andre Dias and Harrison Tarranto.
Correia arrives at the club having established himself in United's Premier League squad in recent years. He played a role in the side's championship victory last year and was also part of the squad's 2022 grand final to Wollongong Olympic.
"Another exciting young player, Josh has established himself firmly within the IPL over the last few years," the Lions wrote on social media.
"He is ready to show what he can do with the Lions in 2024."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.