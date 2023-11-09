Serious concerns are being held for the safety of a 14-year-old girl who may be in the Illawarra after she was last seen more than three weeks ago.
Matilda Wilde is known to frequent Wollongong and Mount Druitt, and was last seen at a bus stop in Tuggeranong, near Canberra, about 1pm on Sunday, October 15.
Police were notified when she couldn't be located or contacted.
Extensive police inquiries since the teen went missing have failed to find her.
Matilda is of Caucasian appearance, approximately 178 centimetres tall, and has long brown hair.
"Anyone who sees Matilda, or believes they know her whereabouts, is urged to contact police," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
