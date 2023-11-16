A 1930s property that's been dubbed "a touch of Berry in Corrimal" is on the market.
The home, which previously had the same owners for more than 80 years, has recently undergone an extensive, yet sympathetic renovation.
The property, located at 4 Thomas Street, Corrimal has a price guide of $1.95 million to $2.1 million.
Selling agent, Kane Downie from One Agency Kane Downie said the home was like a "touch of Berry in Corrimal", due to the gardens, and "the frontage being like something you would see in Berry".
The seller agreed that the home's "touch of country charm" had a feel somewhat akin to the South Coast tourist town.
"It looks quaint, the street presence is quaint and charming," the seller said.
"That was deliberate; we wanted to be in keeping in with the character of the street. Thomas Street is a charming street with plenty of period properties, probably some of the oldest properties in Corrimal.
"We've kept a lot of the period features, but we've updated and modernised them a little.
"We love renovating. We love taking something which has good bones and making it look beautiful and ready for modern day living."
The home was built in 1937. Records show the property last sold in August 2020 for $880,000.
The seller said the home had stayed in the same family from 1937 and 2020, when they bought it.
They had been competing with developers who wanted to buy and subdivide the 961 square metre block. However, they haven't done so since purchasing the home, as they valued having a significant amount outdoor space for the family.
"We are all about character properties and getting that sense of history, and when we walked in we saw it had good bones and a good structure, and a good layout that we could work with," the seller told the Mercury.
"But it also had period features from the 1930s like the original cornicing in the front rooms.
"So that's what made us really focus on renovating the property, rather than knocking it down and building it from scratch."
The renovation was designed by Bulli-based Alex Urena, with the aim to renovate the existing cottage, provide indoor-outdoor links towards the yard, "while creating a more natural flow between all internal spaces, both existing and proposed".
"Re-arranging internal layouts and bringing natural light opened up the perception of space, while a new elevated deck at the rear, alongside the plunge pool linked the house to the yard," Mr Urena said.
"A new master bedroom and plunge pool completed the renovations and gallery steps provides a natural transition between the house and its backyard."
The home now features four bedrooms including the master suite; large living area featuring skylights; dedicated study, plus extra hallway study nook for the kids and rumpus room; and original period cornicing, picture rails, vintage style pendant lights, recycled brick front porch and fence.
There's also Plungie brand concrete magnesium pool, and a 12kw solar system.
The Corrimal renovation included stripping everything back to its bones.
The owners' efforts were influenced by the cost of living crisis, and incorporated the likes of the solar system on the roof which feeds a lot of the appliances and energy requirements during the day. There's also native landscaped gardens at the back which have low water requirements, and automated irrigation.
"We kept the external walls, but stripped it right back to the frame," the seller said.
"We repositioned some internal walls, removed a lot of asbestos, put in new engineered flooring, lots of insulation... A big inspiration was making sure it was environmentally sustainable.
"So there's plenty of insulation in the walls and under the floor, double glazed windows in the front of the property, we've put in solar panels, and put in an electric vehicle charger.
"We also added a small extension to create the new master suite."
They are now selling the home in order to relocate overseas, where they have also undertaken a sympathetic renovation on an older property.
Mr Downie said the Corrimal home was mainly attracting interest from Sydney buyers, as well as a few local buyers.
"It's mainly young families, who like the size of the house, including the four bedrooms, dedicated theatre room and purpose-built office," he said.
"The office is a real lure for buyers out there who are working from home now."
