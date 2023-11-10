The Mercury in 1994: Police crackdown on Illawarra jaywalkers

Illawarra jaywalkers were on notice they would be fined during a two-week police blitz.
The crackdown was also happening in Sydney and Newcastle and was part of the recently launched campaign "Think Before You Cross".
Those caught crossing on a "don't walk" signal or within 20 metres of a marked crossing will be hit with a $38 fine.
Police were targeting pedestrian blackspots to try and reduce the rising number of accidents.
"A lot of people just cross the road anywhere they want and don't believe they will get hit or are doing something dangerous," said acting Illawarra District Traffic Co-ordinator Sergeant Dave King.
"Even if a police officer is standing nearby in a uniform, pedestrians will still jaywalk."
While jaywalking could happen at any sets of traffic lights, Sgt King said it was worse at those intersections with plenty of people - because it made it more likely some of them would be impatient and try to cross early.
