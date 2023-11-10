6 family events you won't want to miss in the Illawarra this weekend

The team behind the mega Illawarra Brick Show will hold its annual Christmas fundraising event in Dapto. Showcasing more than 35 tables of custom-built LEGO models, themes range from Star Wars, architecture and Ninjago to a huge city layout. There's also the ever-popular play tables, with all profits going towards purchasing LEGO sets to donate to under-privileged children of the Illawarra this Christmas. Details.

