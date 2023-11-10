6 family events you won't want to miss in the Illawarra this weekend

It's an action-packed weekend for families in the Illawarra, with a Lego show, steam train rides, Santa's arrival, pirate-ship viewing, woodwork festival and a tarmac day to choose from.
Plan your weekend with our guide to six of the best events for kids on November 11 and 12.
The team behind the mega Illawarra Brick Show will hold its annual Christmas fundraising event in Dapto. Showcasing more than 35 tables of custom-built LEGO models, themes range from Star Wars, architecture and Ninjago to a huge city layout. There's also the ever-popular play tables, with all profits going towards purchasing LEGO sets to donate to under-privileged children of the Illawarra this Christmas. Details.
Wollongong's much-loved steam train rides return for its third year, with thousands of passengers set to hop aboard the Picnic Train's historic locomotive 5917 for a shuttle service to Scarborough and back. Better get in quick though ... as of noon on Friday, November 10, there were only 16 seats left. Details.
The entertainment kicks off in Crown Street Mall's centre-stage from 10.30am, with a special Rudolph Christmas show, followed by Santa's arrival parade through Wollongong Central. In the mall, the entertainment continues from 11.30am with DJ Brizz and roving performances by Circus Monoxide. Market stalls will run from 10am-2pm. Details.
Previously the Illawarra Festival of Wood, the event celebrates all things wood, with workshops (to book) for all ages and abilities, market stalls, gourmet food and coffee, live music and more. For the kids, there's also a giant naughts and crosses board to play, drumming, bubbles, tug-o-war and an interactive circus. Details.
November's open day at HARS Aviation Museum at Shellharbour Airport coincides with Lawrence Hargrave Kite Day. Members of the public will be able to board and sit in some of the unique aircraft on display, including the cockpits of F-111C fighter bomber and Neptune submarine hunter. Guided tours are also available. Details.
