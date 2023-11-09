Flinders Street to cope with hundreds of extra cars a day

Three developments along Flinders Street will add hundreds of cars to the road - but there are no upgrades planned to deal with that increase.
In August this year a 182-apartment development was approved for five lots, that included where Villa D'oro stands.
Last month, the Southern Regional Planning Panel approved a nine-storey complex across two towers at 32-40 Flinders Street - just north of Lever's Art Supplies.
That development included another 114 apartments for the street.
Also, a proposed McDonald's next to the 182-apartment development is now being considered by Wollongong City Council.
If approved that will also bring an increase in Flinders Street traffic - and especially to the Gilligan's Island roundabout as all vehicles leaving Maccas will only be able to turn left.
Combined, those three developments will create at least 400 extra vehicle movements along Flinders Street - a road which already sees up to 25,000 cars a day.
Despite this, Transport for NSW - which has authority over Flinders Street as it is a state road - said there were no plans to upgrade the increasingly busy stretch.
"Transport for NSW is responsible for assessing transport impacts of private developments on the state road network and providing advice to the relevant consent authority," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"We are aware of the approved development at 35-43 Flinders Street [the 182-apartment complex], as well as the proposed McDonald's, and have provided advice to Wollongong City Council on both proposals.
"As part of the proposal process, developers are responsible for identifying and implementing suitable arrangements to manage associated traffic impacts, including an increase in vehicle volume."
While the council doesn't have any authority over Flinders Street, it said it did work with Transport for NSW when it came to developments on state roads.
"As part of the DA application assessment, network modelling is undertaken by traffic engineers using traffic counts that are collected by government agencies like Transport for NSW," a council spokeswoman said.
"The traffic studies consider current surveyed traffic counts, how much anticipated traffic is expected to come from the development as well as anticipated growth rates. The growth rates are usually measured over a 10-year period.
"In the case of Flinders Street, as it is a classified road and [the 114-apartment complex] is considered an Integrated Development, the application was also referred to Transport for NSW for their input."
