Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Major earthworks planned at Corrimal Coke Works site

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
November 10 2023 - 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some major earthworks at the Corrimal Coke Works site could soon be under way. Picture by Anna Warr
Some major earthworks at the Corrimal Coke Works site could soon be under way. Picture by Anna Warr

Plans for major earthworks in preparation for the construction of Corrimal Coke Works' apartments have been unveiled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.