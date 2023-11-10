Major earthworks planned at Corrimal Coke Works site

Plans for major earthworks in preparation for the construction of Corrimal Coke Works' apartments have been unveiled.
A development application for the work has been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
"The proposal represents an essential stage in the overall redevelopment and renewal of the Corrimal Coke Works," the application's statement of environmental effects said, "by preparing and stabilising land for subsequent Stages 2, 3, and 4 built form development and future embellishment works for the Central Park and Southern Park and delivering significant public benefits including the riparian corridor, contiguous landscaped open spaces, and shared pedestrian / cycle pathways."
The earthworks - largely in the centre of the site - will see a net cut of around 31,000 cubic metres of soil removed.
The application does not include any construction work on the apartment buildings but is just to "prepare and stabilise the land".
Some soil will be removed from the site.
"The proposed haulage route seeks to use the arterial road network where possible to reduce congestion on local roads," the application stated.
"The main route to access the site will be from Memorial Drive and Railway Street. This route will be the main avenue for access, delivery of material, and machinery to the site."
Also, the work will see around 400 trees removed from the heavily wooded site, with some of them replaced.
"Based upon the tree loss at the front of the site, and the impact of screening and streetscape (Northern Distributor) compensatory planting is recommended to be included within the landscape plan," an arboricultural report stated.
"The number of trees required shall be determined based on the 'gaps' that form from the consent offered for tree removal. The tree species chosen should produce a mature height of at least 20 metres and be indigenous to the Illawarra."
The development application also plans to realign North Corrimal Creek that runs through the site to the western edge.
The realignment will form part of a "green corridor" that will include a shared pathway for cyclists and pedestrians.
"It provides accessible links from the streetscape down into the riparian corridor and sedgelands," the statement of environmental effects said.
"It also provides a regional link north to south, connecting with the wider Corrimal community. At the southern end of the site it will provide access down to the water's edge at Towradgi Creek.
"Seating opportunities along the shared cycleway, will provide places to rest and enjoy the parkland. Providing a distinctive character to the corridor will be artwork from salvaged site material."
The development application is on exhibition until December 6.
