Local veterans teach Nareena Hills Public School kids about Remembrance Day through art

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
November 10 2023 - 3:50pm
Local veterans Lachlan Stevens, Steph Steel and Peter Lipscomb with Nareena Hills Public School students William and Alyssa Steel. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Ahead of Remembrance Day, Nareena Hills Public School students were excited to present their colourful commemorative drawings to local veterans.

