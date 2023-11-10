Ahead of Remembrance Day, Nareena Hills Public School students were excited to present their colourful commemorative drawings to local veterans.
As children across the Illawarra learn about Australian history, RSL NSW challenged them to pick up some chalk and 'draw to remember'.
Students at the school in Figtree learned about Remembrance Day from local veterans and then unveiled their artworks on Friday, November 10.
Year two student William Steel drew to honour the veterans who had died during service.
"It represents the people who have died and men and women [who] had to fight," William said.
The school was filled with Remembrance Day symbols such as red poppies, medals and crosses.
William's older sister, year four student Alyssa Steel said she "didn't know that the poppies only sprung in very few places".
The siblings know more about Remembrance Day than most of their friends because both of their parents are veterans.
"I think it's amazing that they chose to dedicate their life to the military and if something bad happens then they're here to help us," Alyssa said.
Their mum Steph Steel spoke at the school assembly and said it's great to see students engaged and learning.
She was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011 as a signals officer in Operation Slipper.
"I hope for the kids that they understand that people do give up things, but it's not a bad thing. Sacrifice is not a bad thing but it enables you to grow the community more holistically and I think the military does that," she said.
Not all students have a veteran in their family, which is why relieving school principal Luke Arrandale said it's important to connect them with local RSL members.
"It's important for us to pass on that level of respect and understanding," Mr Arrandale said.
"Understanding the challenges that our veterans have gone through over time and why we do things the way we do in Australia and how lucky we are."
Figtree man Lachlan Stevens served two tours as a combat engineer in Afghanistan. He explained to the students what the Remembrance Day phrases mean before they drew them across the school.
"So, the common saying 'lest we forget' and what that actually means. What it means to me personally and what it means to the veteran community and how important it is," he said.
For Mr Stevens, Remembrance Day is a time when he remembers soldiers who were killed in the Afghanistan war and his friends who died after the war.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.