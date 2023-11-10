Two Englishmen leading Dapto's Illawarra cricket revival

Dapto has yet to play an Illawarra cricket one-day fixture due to rain but Canaries skipper Elliott Brookes is excited to see what his new-look squad can achieve this season.
The skipper's optimism stems from the fact Dapto has recruited two talented English players to its squad this season.
One of them, Ben Phillips, is actually Australian and grew up in Wollongong, but holds a dual citizenship, having played in England for the last 10 years or so.
Phillips good form for Dapto in the T20 competition saw him rewarded with selection in the Illawarra representative Creighton Cup-winning team.
The talented batter did not disappoint, hammering 145 in just 123 balls to help Illawarra record a crushing 196-run third round victory over South Coast on October 29.
"Ben has been really good for us with the bat and in the field," Brookes said.
"I'm excited to see what else he can achieve in the one-day competition."
The skipper added fellow Brit Aaron Whitehead had also been really good for the Canaries, especially with the ball.
"Aaron picked up six wickets against IPCC and a few also against Port Kembla. He has looked really good," Brookes said.
"We're really pleased to have these two in our team, they improve our batting and our bowling stocks."
With warm weather slated for Saturday, Brookes was also excited to finally play a one-day fixture this season.
Their first two scheduled one-dayers were called off because of wet weather, with Dapto slated to play reigning champions Northern Districts at Reed Park this Saturday.
"It looks like it's going to be a hot one tomorrow so hopefully we should finally get on," he said.
"The Butchers are a good side and they will give us a good test but we're also a good side and we're looking forward to the challenge.
"Having not played for awhile we're all keen to get out there and do our best."
In the other round three fixtures on Saturday, Keira play IPCC at Keira Oval, Corrimal battle Port Kembla at Ziems Park, Balgownie take on University at Judy Masters Oval and Wollongong hosts Wests Illawarra at North Dalton Park.
