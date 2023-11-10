Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Sensitive Content

Phillip Stewart charged with rape at Sydney bucks party

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 10 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Tullimbar man has been charged with the rape of a woman at a buck's party in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.