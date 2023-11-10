Trash and treasure for Dragons as NRL draw drip-feed begins

St George Illawarra will begin the Shane Flanagan era against fierce Sydney rivals the Rabbitohs, with the annual Charity Shield match to be played at Kogarah as part of the NRL's Pre-season Challenge.
While the annual preseason showdown with Souths typically takes place a fortnight out from round one, the Rabbitohs participation in the NRL's Las Vegas season-opener has seen it moved forward.
While the draw is yet to be officially released, early reports have the Dragons beginning their season with a two-week road double in Queensland against the Titans and Dolphins.
They're then set to take on the Sharks and Sea Eagles at one of the club's homes, before taking on the Knights in Newcastle. It sees them avoid top-four sides, but the road swing shapes as a tough start.
They're yet to win a match at the showpiece event, with a loss to the Tigers at last year's gala the final straw that saw Anthony Griffin sacked just a game later.
