Trash and treasure for Dragons as NRL draw drip-feed begins

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated November 10 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:34pm
The Dragons will usher in the Shane Flanagan era against the Rabbitohs in February. Picture Anna Warr
St George Illawarra will begin the Shane Flanagan era against fierce Sydney rivals the Rabbitohs, with the annual Charity Shield match to be played at Kogarah as part of the NRL's Pre-season Challenge.

