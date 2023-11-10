The white-whiskered jolly old soul who sparkles his way into children's hearts will arrive in Wollongong on Sunday.
And it would seem he's already tried out the big chair in Santa's Grotto at Wollongong Central, according to Silver Beswick and Velvet Schofield.
The pair caught a glimpse of the festive fave as he settled into his seasonal home before the wonderful Wollongong welcome planned for him on Sunday.
A special Rudolph Christmas Show - complete with entertainment, games and music - will help build the excitement in the city's Crown Street Mall before Santa touches down at 10.30am.
Damien Leith from Wave FM will head up the festivities before Santa's Arrival Parade winds its way through Wollongong Central.
That's when the jolly old fella will meet and greet fans - near the customer service desk on level one of the Crown building about 11.30am and then 30 minutes later outside Coles in the Keira building.
Entertainment continues in the mall from 11.30am and Santa's Market Stalls are open from 10am to 2pm.
