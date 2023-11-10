Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra South East kids take home gold as the state debating champions

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated November 10 2023 - 7:35pm, first published 6:32pm
Halle Connors from Wollongong Public School and Angel King from Lakelands Public School celebrate winning the State Debating Championship. Picture by Sylvia Liber
A team of primary school students from Illawarra and South East are in high spirits after being named the Premier's Debating Challenge state champions - the first time the region has won in 17 years.

