Two men have been injured in a pedestrian tunnel in Shellharbour in an incident understood to involve a motorbike.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Shellharbour Hospital about 7.30pm on Friday.
It is understood a man in his 20s has suffered a facial injury and arm injury, while a man in his teens has sustained a leg injury.
The older man has reportedly been flown to a Sydney hospital, while the younger man has been taken to Wollongong Hospital.
More to come.
