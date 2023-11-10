Two men have been seriously injured in a pedestrian tunnel in Shellharbour after crashing a motorcycle.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Wattle Road and Carrington Street, Barrack Heights about 7.20pm on Friday, to reports that a motorcycle had crashed into the wall of the tunnel.
Paramedics treated the 22-year-old rider and his 19-year-old passenger at the scene.
The older man suffered a facial injury and arm injury and was airlifted to St George Hospital.
The younger man sustained a leg injury and was taken to Wollongong Hospital.
Both were in a serious but stable condition.
Police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Lake Illawarra police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
