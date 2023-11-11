Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Cricket

De Bono blast spurs Wollongong to Illawarra Cricket T20 title

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 11 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan de Bono en route to a smashing 116 in Friday's T20 final. Picture Jason Welch
Ethan de Bono en route to a smashing 116 in Friday's T20 final. Picture Jason Welch

A blistering century from opener Ethan de Bono stamped Wollongong's T20 supremacy on Friday night, the innings setting up a 74-run win over Keira and the first piece of silverware on offer this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
De Bono blast spurs Wollongong to Illawarra T20 title
Ethan de Bono en route to a smashing 116 in Friday's T20 final. Picture Jason Welch
The 116-run knock came off just 67 balls.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
'People quickly forget': Volkanovski ready to roar in the face of doubters
Alex Volkanovski is relishing the doubters ahead of his February return. Picture Getty Images
Volkanovski defends his title against Ilia Topuria in February
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Two Englishmen leading Dapto's Illawarra cricket revival
Dapto skipper Elliott Brookes batting against Keira in November, 2022. Picture by Adam McLean
Dapto look on track to play their first one-dayer this season
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.