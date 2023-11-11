Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Crash on Picton Road, Wilton person trapped

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 11 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A crash at Wilton on Picton Road near the Hume Motorway caused significant disruptions earlier today. Picture by Adam McLean
A crash at Wilton on Picton Road near the Hume Motorway caused significant disruptions earlier today. Picture by Adam McLean

Three cars collided on Picton Road at Wilton around 12pm on Saturday, November 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.