Three cars have collided on Picton Road at Wilton.
The accident has occurred near the Hume Motorway on the east-bound side of the road.
It is understood that one man was trapped but not due to injury.
Paramedics treated other people at the scene.
Emergency services are on site and the road is blocked heading east.
Traffic is backed up to the Hume Motorway.
Two people have been transported to Wollongong Hospital and one person to Liverpool Hospital, their conditions are unknown at this stage.
