It's been a long road for the organisers of the Clearly Festival in Kiama, but hundreds of patrons headed to the idyllic showgrounds overlooking the sea on Saturday to experience music, art and fun.
Key organiser Dom Furber originally received a Federal Government grant for his fledgling festival in 2021 but turbulence from pandemic restrictions and weather saw his event date change several times.
Fast forward two years with the added help of mates Baron Hanson, Charlee Fraser and Gregory Phillips who collectively produced the event with Furber and the sun shone brightly.
Furber said Clearly has "exceeded expectations".
"It was all smiles and sunshine and the feedback has been heartwarming," he said. "We're already planning next years festival."
Children to adults rocked out in the sunshine to beats by Ruby Fields, Greta Ray, Xavier Rudd, Peter Garrett and his band The Alter Egos, plus many local acts like Jagger Leith, Stevan, Tyne James Organ, Bella Lucas, Tayah Larson and Salt Water Criminals.
