Corrimal have signalled their intentions for the 2024 Illawarra Premier League after securing the signature of impressive forward Tory Musumeci.
The Rangers announced on Sunday evening that they had signed Musumeci, who claimed an IPL championship with Albion Park this year. A product of the Wollongong Wolves system, he was also part of the Wollongong Olympic outfit that won the 2022 grand final and previously played for Port Kembla.
The signing came a day after centre back Luca Papalia re-committed to Corrimal for next season, as they look to improve on their ninth place finish in 2023 under co-coaches Phil Matias and Manny Mavridis.
"Tory is a talented and exciting player who has been a standout player in the IPL for the past few years," the Rangers wrote on social media.
"Tory was involved in the NPL setup for a number of years before making the move to the IPL were he has won the 2022 IPL grand final and most recently the minor premiership with Albion Park White Eagles.
"Welcome to the Rangers family."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.