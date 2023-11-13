Fresh plans for Innovation Campus aged care centre

Updated plans for a $250 million facility to look after people young and old at the Innovation Campus have been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
The original plans for the health and wellness precinct were released back in 2021, while the concept was first discussed back in 2018.
The precinct aimed to combine academic research into aged care with retirement living in the same location - on the now vacant land at the southern end of the Innovation Campus site.
According to the statement of environmental effects lodged as part of the development application, the precinct "aims to translate research into action-developing and delivering new models of health research combined with patient-centred care, while training the next generation of healthcare professionals".
The updated master plan will include 231 independent living units for retirees, a 120-bed residential aged care facility and a childcare centre for 80 children.
There will also be at least a 5950 square metre public space, known as the "Green Heart"
"It is envisaged that this open space area will accommodate a community garden, water features mimicking the alignment of the former watercourse through the site, and a raised decked area to act as a stage or gather space for community events," the statement of environmental effects stated.
The hub of the precinct would be a community heath centre.
"An Australian-first, the university-led clinic will provide a one-stop shop model of care with the central focus being the needs of the patient and their family," the statement of environmental effects said.
"The strong focus on teaching and research will see research translated into practice to improve patient experience and outcomes.
"It will operate on the basis of social equity of access to healthcare, providing innovative clinical services and diagnostic facilities for both public and private patients."
With no final designs for the buildings created, the application refers to "building envelopes" - the areas in which structures will be built.
It stated those building envelopes have dropped from six in the original proposal down to three.
The revised development application before the council did not relate to any building construction but sought approval for the land to be used for the precinct, for the master plan and the building envelopes.
The development application also sought approval for bulk earthworks to commence on the first stage of the precinct - 2700 cubic metres of soil will be brought onto the site - and to begin the construction of internal roads.
The entry and exit point for the precinct will not be via the existing Innovation Campus intersection.
The application includes plans for a separate entrance off Squires Way to the south, though there would be no traffic lights.
Instead there would be a separate turning lane created for entering traffic, while those leaving the precinct would need to wait as there is no lane provided for vehicles to merge onto Squires Way.
The development application is on public exhibition until December 14.
