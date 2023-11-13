Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 13 November 2023
Fresh plans for Innovation Campus aged care centre

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 13 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 2:30pm
Updated plans for a $250 million facility to look after people young and old at the Innovation Campus have been lodged with Wollongong City Council.

