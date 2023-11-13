Illawarra Mercury
Blue Haven sale won't wrap up until after Christmas

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
November 13 2023 - 11:30am
The sale of the Blue Haven Bonaira site now won't be completed until early next year.
Despite claims to the contrary, the sale of parts of Kiama's Blue Haven aged care business won't be completed until next year.

