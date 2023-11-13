Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/News/Local Business

Coles installs exit gates at Wollongong Central to stop theft

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated November 13 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ever scanned an avocado but clicked on the onion button? Coles is set to catch you out with exit gates now installed at self-serve checkouts in Wollongong Central.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.