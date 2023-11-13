Illawarra Mercurysport
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Sport/Dragons Den
Analysis

The scheduling gift that could make or break Dragons campaign

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 13 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dragons finals hopes may hinge on their ability to capitalise on a friendly draw in 2024. Picture Adam McLean
The Dragons finals hopes may hinge on their ability to capitalise on a friendly draw in 2024. Picture Adam McLean

If the Dragons can't fight their way back to the finals in 2024, it won't be because of a tough draw. That was the first reaction when the schedule dropped on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
All of the action as the Roller Hawks claim the 2023 Slam Down Under title
Luke Pople looks to pass the ball to a Roller Hawks Black teammate during Sunday's grand final. Picture by Adam McLean
It was held as part of the Wheelchair Basketball Illawarra Festival.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
The scheduling gift that could make or break Dragons campaign
The Dragons finals hopes may hinge on their ability to capitalise on a friendly draw in 2024. Picture Adam McLean
If the Dragons miss the finals in 2024, it won't be because of a tough draw.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Dapto teen full of confidence after making Sydney FC starting debut
Dapto teenager Zac De Jesus has made great strides since arriving at Sydney FC in mid-2023. Picture: Sydney FC Media
It was Ufuk Talay's first game in charge of the sky blues.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.