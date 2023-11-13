Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 13 November 2023
100 patients a year treated by cutting-edge trials at Wollongong Hospital

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated November 13 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 4:14pm
'World leader': 100 patients a year treated by cutting-edge trials at Wollongong Hospital
'World leader': 100 patients a year treated by cutting-edge trials at Wollongong Hospital

More than 100 patients at Wollongong Hospital got access to cutting edge clinical trials last year and more than 23 different types of cancer are being treated under 75 active local trials.

