Monday, 13 November 2023
No conviction recorded after hairdresser slapped cop outside Wollongong darts comp

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 13 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 4:53pm
A Fairy Meadow hairdresser who slapped a cop in the face after she was kicked out of a darts tournament for being "highly intoxicated" has walked from court without a conviction.

