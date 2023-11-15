Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra clubs direct millions to their own operations under pokie tax-break scheme

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated November 17 2023 - 10:31am, first published November 15 2023 - 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Golf Club, the Steelers Club, City Diggers and West Illawarra are among the Illawarra clubs who gave large donations to their club facilities or senior sports, as well as donating to charities. File pictures
Wollongong Golf Club, the Steelers Club, City Diggers and West Illawarra are among the Illawarra clubs who gave large donations to their club facilities or senior sports, as well as donating to charities. File pictures

Some Illawarra clubs are donating hundreds of thousands of dollars of their poker machine profits to themselves to get a tax benefit, which is legal under the state's ClubGRANTS scheme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.