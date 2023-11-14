Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Raft of 'defects' found in new Skye Wollongong apartment complex

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 14 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skye Wollongong, a three-year-old apartment complex in Railway Parade, has been ordered by the NSW Building Commissioner to fix a raft of "defects". Picture by Robert Peet
Skye Wollongong, a three-year-old apartment complex in Railway Parade, has been ordered by the NSW Building Commissioner to fix a raft of "defects". Picture by Robert Peet

A Wollongong high-rise apartment tower built just three years ago has been ordered to fix more than 40 "serious defects".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.