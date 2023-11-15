The Mercury in 1901: The 'insidious danger' at Stanwell Park station

There was an "insidious danger" at Stanwell Park train station, which the Mercury saw fit to warn its readers about.
The cause for concern was the fact that the platform - there was apparently only one at the time - had been moved from the eastern side to the western side.
The reason was to allow for the construction of a rail siding on the eastern side.
The concern the Mercury had was that there had been "some narrow escapes" as passengers looking to alight at Stanwell Park opened the train doors on the eastern side to step out.
This alarm was raised despite the fact not one person had actually stepped out, expecting a platform to be there.
In fact, the Mercury decided to offer a solution to a problem that had yet to happen.
"Indeed as a precaution against the possibility of such accidents the doors of all carriages on the eastern side of trains passing along that part of the line after dark should be locked between Clifton and Otford," the Mercury recommended.
